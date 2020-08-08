Opinion/Letter: Voting officials excelled

I am writing on behalf of the executive board of the Democratic Committee in Fluvanna County to thank our registrar, Joyce Pace, and her assistants, Susan Farris and Gwendolyn Davis, for being so helpful to Fluvanna residents during the primary election cycle. Many senior citizens have told me that the registrar's office spent a lot of time helping them through the absentee ballot process. The registrar's office went the extra mile to make sure everyone felt comfortable voting.
We would also like to thank members of the Board of Elections, Catherine Hobbs and Patricia Hastings, for making sure that our elections were fair, open and supportive.
Thanks for all your hard work!
Sandra J. Cook
Fluvanna County
Sandra J. Cook is co-chair of the Outreach Committee of the Fluvanna County Democratic Committee.
