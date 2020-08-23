Opinion/Letter: Voting alternative addresses concerns

Health concerns regarding long lines at the polls have led many people to propose voting by mail as a better alternative, but increasing turmoil within the U.S. Postal Service now casts doubt on this plan.
Fortunately, there is a third, clearly viable alternative: early voting. Beginning Sept. 18 in Virginia, we can vote in person at our local registrar’s office. Not only does this method avoid health risks and postal service logjams, the six-week early voting period promotes orderly processing of votes by registrar personnel.
Make sure your vote counts. Vote early and encourage others to do the same.
Let the voice of the people resound! Let the democratic process rescue our country from the looming menace of chaos and catastrophe.
Jim Shea
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/
https://www.charlottesville.gov/396/Voter-Registration-Elections
