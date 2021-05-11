Opinion/Letter: Voter restrictions are wrong; Trump should say so

Florida and Georgia have passed bills limiting their residents' voting, and Arizona also pushed for restrictive voting options. Former President Trump is on record saying the Georgia restrictions didn’t go far enough.

These politicians are there to serve the people, not to prevent them from voting.

What has happened to the Republican Party? I doubt that any other former Republican or Democratic president would have supported these bills.

And the black voters may be the ones most affected by these actions.

If former President Trump had any backbone or morals, he would stand up and say, “These bills are totally inappropriate. I lost the election, and there was no fraud. And, by the way, we should all get vaccinated.”

The only thing I could say positive about Trump is that he probably has a good golf game.

Vito Cetta

Albemarle County

