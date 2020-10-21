Opinion/Letter: Voter compact would give Va. fair influence

In an op-ed (“Voting compact would serve Virginians badly,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 9), an opponent of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact noted that the president could be elected with a plurality (not a majority) of voters. Presidents already can be elected without a majority; a national popular vote would not change this likelihood.

The opponent also expressed concerns that the National Popular Vote would be problematic because states have different procedures for collecting and counting ballots. Again, this is already the case with the current system; a National Popular Vote would not change this.

This fall, Americans go to the polls. In nearly every race in the country, whoever gets the most votes on Election Day will win.

This is not the case when electing the president of the United States. Five of our 45 presidents have come into office despite getting less than a majority of votes nationwide. This has happened twice in the past two decades. These distorted outcomes occur because the current system values some more than others.