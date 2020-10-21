Opinion/Letter: Voter compact would give Va. fair influence

In an op-ed (“Voting compact would serve Virginians badly,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 9), an opponent of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact noted that the president could be elected with a plurality (not a majority) of voters. Presidents already can be elected without a majority; a national popular vote would not change this likelihood.
The opponent also expressed concerns that the National Popular Vote would be problematic because states have different procedures for collecting and counting ballots. Again, this is already the case with the current system; a National Popular Vote would not change this.
This fall, Americans go to the polls. In nearly every race in the country, whoever gets the most votes on Election Day will win.
This is not the case when electing the president of the United States. Five of our 45 presidents have come into office despite getting less than a majority of votes nationwide. This has happened twice in the past two decades. These distorted outcomes occur because the current system values some more than others.
In Virginia, each voter has considerably less influence: In 2016, Virginia had 2.4% of the nation’s electoral votes despite comprising 2.9% of the nation’s voters. Put another way, each Virginia voter had nearly 20% less influence than if all votes were counted equally.
True electoral power comes when candidates speak to the interests of voters: the commonwealth’s 2.4% becomes 0% if both Democrats and Republicans view Virginia as uncompetitive.
Shouldn’t every vote for president — no matter where it was cast or who it was for — count the same?
To solve this inequity, Virginia can pass the National Popular Vote bill, which guarantees the White House to the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide on Election Day. As of this writing, 15 states and D.C. have already done so; when states with 74 more electoral votes sign on, the national popular vote winner will always be the Electoral College winner.
Despite attempts to paint a National Popular Vote as confusing or sinister, it is simply designed to ensure that all Americans — including Virginians — have an equal say over who serves as president of the United States.
Elliott B. Fullmer
Richmond
