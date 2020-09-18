Opinion/Letter: Vote to save environment

Vote to save environment
This presidential election is literally a matter of life and death. A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote for health, wellness and life.
Not only is President Trump utterly failing to respond effectively to the global COVID-19 pandemic, with devastating health and economic consequences, but he is also accelerating the destruction of the natural world. During his presidency so far, Trump has taken over 100 actions to weaken environmental protections.
The natural world is vital to our very existence; at even the most basic level, we cannot survive without clean air, oxygen, and safe drinking water. Diseases linked to air pollution include cancer and heart disease. Deaths also occur due to unintentional poisonings from agrochemicals.
As I write this, millions of acres of the American West are either in flames or already have been burned, with lives lost, homes destroyed and smoke-filled air unsafe to breathe. The record-breaking fires are a clear sign that the climate crisis is very real, just as we witnessed in Australia, when massive swaths of that country burned.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is already unprecedented in its scope; as of this writing, Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward the Gulf Coast. Last month, deadly wind storms whipped through the Midwest, destroying property, wiping out crops and killing several people. We can expect more of these climate-related weather catastrophes if we do not change course.
In contrast to Trump’s active efforts to undermine and roll back even basic environmental protections and common-sense climate initiatives, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take our health and the health of the planet seriously. Their platform includes concrete measures to address climate change and also to “support the protection of species and wildlife habitats around the world.” Biden and Harris understand that our welfare is inseparable from that of the natural world. They are guided by science, not by greed and ignorance.
Vote Biden-Harris. Our future depends on it.
Lillian Mezey
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Information links:
https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/record-setting-atlantic-hurricane-season-kicking-into-overdrive/810794
https://www.newstribune.com/news/national/story/2020/aug/16/forecasters-look-to-learn-from-deadly-midwest-wind-storm/837874/
https://www.demconvention.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-07-31-Democratic-Party-Platform-For-Distribution.pdf, pages 79-80
