Opinion/Letter: Vote to save environment

Vote to save environment

This presidential election is literally a matter of life and death. A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote for health, wellness and life.

Not only is President Trump utterly failing to respond effectively to the global COVID-19 pandemic, with devastating health and economic consequences, but he is also accelerating the destruction of the natural world. During his presidency so far, Trump has taken over 100 actions to weaken environmental protections.

The natural world is vital to our very existence; at even the most basic level, we cannot survive without clean air, oxygen, and safe drinking water. Diseases linked to air pollution include cancer and heart disease. Deaths also occur due to unintentional poisonings from agrochemicals.

As I write this, millions of acres of the American West are either in flames or already have been burned, with lives lost, homes destroyed and smoke-filled air unsafe to breathe. The record-breaking fires are a clear sign that the climate crisis is very real, just as we witnessed in Australia, when massive swaths of that country burned.