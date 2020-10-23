 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Vote to deter Trump in contesting election
With the election nearing, a likely scenario is a Donald Trump lead at Election Day’s end (with more Republicans having voted in person) and a Joe Biden win days later when all the mail-in ballots are counted.

Trump has repeatedly railed about imagined voter fraud through mail-in voting and will undoubtedly contest the result.

What to do?

Vote early, in person. Vote in person on Election Day. Mail in your ballot if you must, but do it early.

Let’s trounce him on Election Day and remove the doubt he’d like to foment.

Michael Zuckerman

Nelson County

Information link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/15/politics/donald-trump-election-integrity/index.html

