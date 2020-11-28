Opinion/Letter: Vote staff, volunteers, officials earn gratitude

Numbers tell only part of the story, good as they are. Almost 80% of Albemarle County’s registered voters cast ballots and 70% of Charlottesville’s. Behind those numbers, including the unprecedented early-voting numbers (67% and 74% of votes cast, respectively), there were hundreds of volunteers, staff, and officials working to make the process run smoothly.
The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area thanks everyone who created this community success story.
Specifically, we appreciate the boards of elections, the registrars, the chief of each precinct, and the official election workers, full and part-time, who worked tirelessly all day and for days or weeks ahead of time.
But there are other examples of individuals’ devotion to the goal of getting a clear record of each person’s vote. Unnoticed were all the county employees who agreed to work at home, freeing the 5th
Street County Office Building parking lot for early voters.
We noticed many cases in the city and county of devotion to the job. For example, the mobility-challenged poll worker at an early-voting site who painfully rose from her chair to check each time an ID was hard to read through the protective plastic shielding. There also were dozens of lawyers who took extra training and volunteered to spend Election Day and the counting days to watch for any irregularities. And the Charlottesville Clergy Collective was ready to diffuse any disruptions.
Cheerful partisans greeted voters of all persuasions, often making the entrance to their polling places festive and welcoming. Finally, we thank the voters who put in the effort to cast their ballots, sometimes standing in a long line. The glee of first-time voters, who get applause, is always delightful to see.
The community effort behind the record-breaking numbers shows our democracy is working and gives us hope for its future.
Pat Cochran
Albemarle County
Pat Cochran is president of the League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area.
