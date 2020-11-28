Opinion/Letter: Vote staff, volunteers, officials earn gratitude

Numbers tell only part of the story, good as they are. Almost 80% of Albemarle County’s registered voters cast ballots and 70% of Charlottesville’s. Behind those numbers, including the unprecedented early-voting numbers (67% and 74% of votes cast, respectively), there were hundreds of volunteers, staff, and officials working to make the process run smoothly.

The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area thanks everyone who created this community success story.

Specifically, we appreciate the boards of elections, the registrars, the chief of each precinct, and the official election workers, full and part-time, who worked tirelessly all day and for days or weeks ahead of time.

But there are other examples of individuals’ devotion to the goal of getting a clear record of each person’s vote. Unnoticed were all the county employees who agreed to work at home, freeing the 5th

Street County Office Building parking lot for early voters.