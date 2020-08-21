Opinion/Letter: Virus response loses respect

Virus response loses respect
“We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
— Walt Kelly
It was sad to read the story marking our latest COVID milestone (“U.S. tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 10). It noted that Italy, formerly Europe’s ground zero for the virus, has now become an exemplar for how to handle the pandemic.
Saddest was the plaintive quote from Italian journalist Massimo Franco: “We Italians always saw America as a model,” adding that due to our country’s breakdown in its COVID response, that is no longer the case.
I am reminded of the John Winthrop quote cited by both John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan: that America should be a “shining city on a hill,” a beacon of hope to the rest of the world.
Italy has never been known for stability or unity in its government. There are currently 35 national political parties (six major, 29 minor; plus two coalitions), and the government has changed hands 61 times since World War II. And yet, the Italians were able to recover from disaster and conduct an effective response to the virus, while we have beggared our nation in an extravagant yet ineffective response.
How did it come to this? We have only ourselves to blame. For many years, every issue, no matter how important or trivial, has been viewed through a political lens. We have picked sides, and mocked or demonized those on the other side.
Countries that have successful responses to the pandemic appear to have imposed severe, uniform restrictions, reducing them only when the infections declined. That type of response has cost a great deal initially, but perhaps less than we have paid thus far and perhaps far less than this pandemic will cost our country in the long run.
Instead of agreeing on reasonable, effective measures, we have argued about restrictions and focused upon laying blame. While many lay this at the feet of our current president, he is a symptom, rather than the cause, of the problem.
In his Farewell Address, George Washington spoke about “unity of government” as “a main pillar in the edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad; of your safety; of your prosperity; of that very liberty which you so highly prize.” Our founding fathers gave us not just rights, but the responsibility to be good citizens. It is only with that sense of responsibility and duty to each other that America can be great.
Edward O. Coates
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Information links:
Information links:
http://www.thisdayinquotes.com/2011/04/we-have-met-enemy-and-he-is-us.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_political_parties_in_Italy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_upon_a_Hill
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Politics_of_Italy
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!