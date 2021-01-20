Opinion/Letter: Virginia's COVID translation errors are sickening

The vaccine rollout in Virginia is already confusing and plagued with challenges. As a member of the 1a group for vaccination, I have received countless contradictory emails and information from my human services office that reflect the constant change of disseminated information it has received from the authorities. Colleagues signing up for the first dose have been turned away from sites, and appointments were missed or lost in the system. The vaccine management website has also been frequently down or doesn't reflect information about when people are able to schedule appointments; these are reports and experiences from colleagues, friends, and community health workers.