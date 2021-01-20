Opinion/Letter: Virginia's COVID translation errors are sickening

In my career and personal life, I have worked with international students, as well as lived and worked in the Middle East.
The Virginia Health Department’s failures in translating important information on COVID for non-English-speaking residents makes me simultaneously sick to my stomach, angry, and disappointed.
According to news reports, the department is using Google Translate, which Google itself has concerns about, along with three marketing agencies that don’t list translation among their areas of expertise — with the result that misstated advice has shown up on the department’s website.
As someone who has done print work and been involved in the translation of professional child-safety material into Arabic, I never once used machine translation and I never once relied on my own limited understanding of the language. To do so would have displayed hubris, ignorance, and laziness while demonstrating a lack of respect and dignity for my target audience.
The fact that the Virginia Department of Health has used Google services to help translate important medical information and news related to the vaccine response indicates there are second-class citizens and residents in the commonwealth.
Imagine if you had to navigate this information minefield using a website translated via Google.
The vaccine rollout in Virginia is already confusing and plagued with challenges. As a member of the 1a group for vaccination, I have received countless contradictory emails and information from my human services office that reflect the constant change of disseminated information it has received from the authorities. Colleagues signing up for the first dose have been turned away from sites, and appointments were missed or lost in the system. The vaccine management website has also been frequently down or doesn't reflect information about when people are able to schedule appointments; these are reports and experiences from colleagues, friends, and community health workers.
What's even more disappointing is that our governor is a physician.
For all the money and time spent on getting the signal out, you'd expect more from the Department of Health and the state government.
All I have left to say is a single word that Google Translate should have no problem with: "Shame.”
Joseph Kahlil Pfaff
Louisa County
Information links:
https://richmond.com/news/local/virginia-uses-google-translate-for-covid-vaccine-information-heres-how-that-magnifies-language-barriers-misinformation/article_715cb81a-d880-5c98-aac5-6b30b378bbd3.html#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
https://richmond.com/news/local/ongoing-problems-that-hurt-virginias-vaccine-rollout-cloud-its-promises-to-widen-eligibility-and-go/article_eb4694ce-5e4d-5d44-9b42-4cf2b168359d.html
https://vadogwood.com/2020/12/30/whats-the-holdup-virginia-lags-behind-federal-vaccination-targets/
https://www.virginiamercury.com/2020/12/31/in-virginia-slow-vaccine-rollout-frustrates-health-care-providers/