Opinion/Letter: Virginia disadvantaged by Electoral College
Opinion/Letter: Virginia disadvantaged by Electoral College

Virginia doesn't count equally with other states in presidential elections now. The Electoral College needs to be fixed so that votes in Virginia would matter as much as votes elsewhere. All the attention now goes to about seven closely divided states.

The president should be elected in the same way as we fill our other offices, and the winner should be the person who receives the most votes.

Jody Forman

Albemarle County

