Opinion/Letter: Virginia congressmen cast shameful votes

On Jan. 6, chaos and violence in our U.S. Capitol was incited by our president and enabled by GOP followers: another Day of Infamy, now created by home-grown terrorists. Capitol buildings were breached, defaced; our capital city was overrun by thugs spreading lies and violence.

COVID-19 will spike because of this violent mob.

Charlottesville has seen these thugs; we know them. They are the hard right who came here with hate, guns, and lies. The president deemed them "good people."

Virginia is shamed by three GOP members of the U.S. House who voted to object to the legitimate certification of President-elect Joseph Biden.

Remember them; work to defeat them: Ben Cline, Bob Good, Morgan Griffith.

Former Congressman Denver Riggleman said this prior to the vote: "I implore my colleagues, my Republican colleagues in Virginia — Morgan Griffith, Rob Wittman, Ben Cline and Ben Good — do not vote to object the electors.

"This is not what America's about," Riggleman said.