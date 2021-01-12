Opinion/Letter: Violence unacceptable; so is Bob Good's stand

We are all shocked by the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress took up the business of certifying the presidential election.

Those of us who lived in Charlottesville in 2017 know what chaos and violence feel like: Lives are threatened and faith in our institutions of safety and order shaken.

This assault on our democratic institutions is unacceptable; violence has no place in the transition of political power.

Congress regained control and finalized the certification of the lawful election of President Biden and Vice President Harris, although only after hours of debate on the legitimacy of two states’ elections.

It is with deep disgust that I learned my newly elected 5th District congressman, Bob Good, voted to object to the Electoral College certification. His action perpetuates the false story of voter fraud. Voting by mail and voting absentee are not fraud.

Rep. Good might not like the preferences of voters in Pennsylvania and Arizona, but he has no right to change their votes’ outcomes. Each of us gets one vote.