Opinion/Letter: Violence-prevention squad needs city help

Late last year, I was stunned by the death of Tanya Renee Wheeler, a 31-year-old Charlottesville-born woman with four school-aged children.
In November-December 2020, Charlottesville had four homicides. Since then, we have had none, even as killings have skyrocketed around the nation.
I’d like to call attention to a group making the city safer for all residents.
The BUCK Squad formed as a group of people striving to save lives in Charlottesville. Thanks to the City Council, they received initial training on how to interrupt violence. Now, the group canvases Charlottesville’s most violent neighborhoods to prevent violence and create community trust.
BUCK Squad needs continued support from the City Council and our community.
BUCK Squad’s work complements the police. Many Black members of our community are uncomfortable calling the police but are willing to call BUCK Squad when conflicts escalate.
BUCK Squad members have been successful because this is their home. They are positive, persistent and dedicated — talking with community members, creating safe opportunities for kids to play and doing their best to reduce gun violence.
Charlottesville is just one of many cities facing this kind of violence. A 2021 Annie E. Casey Foundation report described lessons learned from similar efforts in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Both cities adopted prevention-focused approaches similar to BUCK Squad. Their success hinged on building trusting relationships and engaging community leaders who were deeply familiar with the most dangerous neighborhoods.
We are fortunate to have BUCK Squad here in Charlottesville. They are a determined group of people who have been working to reduce violence. They are a crucial positive force in Charlottesville and deserve our support.
I find it hard to believe that some Black children in Charlottesville cannot play outside safely. Let’s fix this. I am confident that BUCK Squad can reduce gun violence and continue to save precious lives in our community.
Sara Rimm-Kaufman
Charlottesville
