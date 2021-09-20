Opinion/Letter: Violence-prevention squad needs city help

Late last year, I was stunned by the death of Tanya Renee Wheeler, a 31-year-old Charlottesville-born woman with four school-aged children.

In November-December 2020, Charlottesville had four homicides. Since then, we have had none, even as killings have skyrocketed around the nation.

I’d like to call attention to a group making the city safer for all residents.

The BUCK Squad formed as a group of people striving to save lives in Charlottesville. Thanks to the City Council, they received initial training on how to interrupt violence. Now, the group canvases Charlottesville’s most violent neighborhoods to prevent violence and create community trust.

BUCK Squad needs continued support from the City Council and our community.

BUCK Squad’s work complements the police. Many Black members of our community are uncomfortable calling the police but are willing to call BUCK Squad when conflicts escalate.