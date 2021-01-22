 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Vietnam Memorial is mostly inaccessible
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Vietnam Memorial is mostly inaccessible

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am a disabled Vietnam veteran, and have not seen the Charlottesville Dogwood Vietnam Memorial due to lack of access.

I need a wheelchair to get around. There is a terrible lack of parking for the memorial, and little signage even to show where the memorial is located.

Presently, I am to park near the rescue squad building, then negotiate crossing multiple lanes of the U.S. 250 Bypass and the John Warner Parkway, then negotiate an inclined path with my chair. So I won’t risk life or limb to go there.

I can’t drive anymore and need assisted care. But I would so love to see this memorial.

Ron Granitz

Albemarle County

https://www.legion.org/memorials/235649/charlottesville-dogwood-vietnam-memorial

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert