Opinion/Letter: Vietnam Memorial is mostly inaccessible

I am a disabled Vietnam veteran, and have not seen the Charlottesville Dogwood Vietnam Memorial due to lack of access.

I need a wheelchair to get around. There is a terrible lack of parking for the memorial, and little signage even to show where the memorial is located.

Presently, I am to park near the rescue squad building, then negotiate crossing multiple lanes of the U.S. 250 Bypass and the John Warner Parkway, then negotiate an inclined path with my chair. So I won’t risk life or limb to go there.

I can’t drive anymore and need assisted care. But I would so love to see this memorial.

Ron Granitz

Albemarle County