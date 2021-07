We too often fail to recognize the services of those who work for us. And we shouldn't.

So how about props to the Virginia Department of Transportation for fixing the U.S. 250 rockslide weeks ahead of schedule? And a special shout-out to the men and women we'll never meet who worked such long hours for us.

Thank you (y gracias) from all of your friends in the Afton community.

Doug N. Hornig

Nelson County