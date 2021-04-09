Opinion/Letter: Vaccine site presented barriers for many people

The vaccine clinic at the Fashion Square Mall is inaccessible to many seniors and people with disabilities.

On April 2, I showed up 20 minutes before my appointment but waited two hours to get my shot. There was nowhere to sit down while in line, leaving people either to stand for an extended period of time or to sit on the floor — both impossibilities for many with physical disabilities.

Worse, there was no warning ahead of time of the prolonged wait or lack of seating, meaning that people with physical impairments did not know to come prepared with their own seating.

For some, just a two-hour outing in itself is not feasible, let alone two hours of standing.

The setup of the clinic creates physical barriers that prevent some of the most vulnerable from being vaccinated.