Opinion/Letter: Vaccine sign-up poorly serves people who aren't computer literate

Online vaccine sign-up disadvantages many

How can people who do not use the internet sign up for the coronavirus vaccine?

I’m in the 4b category and am computer literate, but even so I had problems with the system. Still, I am now scheduled for my shot.

But what about poor people who don’t have computers or androids; what about elderly people who are not skilled at negotiating the internet? Especially hard hit are people who are both elderly and poor. These people are among the most vulnerable to the disease.

They are the very people who are most in need of getting a shot.

Case in point: An acquaintance of mine figured she would register for her 86-year-old father, who doesn’t have a computer or know how to negotiate a search (even if he could get to a public library computer). But her father will have to attest to his having read all the material, which means that she will need to visit him in person and explain the “health-ese” so he can make his informed consent to her and she can fill out the form. Due to distance, this delays his signing up.

But what about the people who don’t have computer-savvy daughters?