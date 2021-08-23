 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Vaccine refusal is reckless and wrong
Opinion/Letter: Vaccine refusal is reckless and wrong

“COVID hospitalizations at UVa surge” reported The Daily Progress on Aug. 14. As noted, around 97% of those hospitalized with COVID in Virginia were not vaccinated.

Despite the vaccines’ proven efficacy and safety, these individuals are not only putting their families, friends and others at risk, they are endangering the lives of overworked health-care providers and other hospital employees, placing them at extreme risk.

An incentive to encourage vaccinations might be to make unvaccinated persons who require hospitalization subject to charges of reckless endangerment.

David Heilbronner

Charlottesville

