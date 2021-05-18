Opinion/Letter: Vaccine passports are wrong, but Democratic candidates mum on issue

As a lifelong Democratic voter, I will vote in Virginia’s Democratic primary. However, I don’t know who to vote for, as all the candidates are mum on the most important issue facing us — whether our bodies are fundamentally the property of the state or are our own.
If the government can force us to inject something of its choosing into our bodies, what can’t it force us to do? Similarly, if our government doesn’t prohibit private businesses from discrimination on such basis while it enforces business restrictions, then it is merely legislating our health-care choices by proxy.
Virginia’s leaders must outlaw all uses of vaccine passports, whether by private or public entities. Democrats are historically pro-choice, understanding that reproductive health care should be a woman’s choice. Democrats must recognize that this pro-choice principle of bodily autonomy applies equally to citizens’ rights to determine their own health care.
In both cases, those opposed to granting these rights argue that other lives are affected. Similarly, in both cases, opponents argue with equal fallaciousness that limitations on bodily autonomy do not rely on coercion or force, but on choice — women can choose not to have sex according to the pro-life argument, and people can choose not to go out in public according to the vaccine passport argument.
I urge all Virginians to recognize that adherence to fundamental rights and principles — including the right to bodily autonomy — is what allows people with disparate beliefs to live together harmoniously and protects us from extremism and corruption.
Digital vaccine passports represent an unprecedented assault on our right to privacy and freedom of movement. This assault will only grow if it is not banned, due to the unlimited potential of the digital format to hold personal information and control access automatically to more and more as “smart” infrastructure grows.
Democratic primary candidates, where do you stand on this crucial issue? I hope to elect the best of you to the general election, but I am doubtful I will be able to support any of you in November. Please, tell me it isn’t so.
Joanna Salidis
Nelson County