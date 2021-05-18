Opinion/Letter: Vaccine passports are wrong, but Democratic candidates mum on issue

As a lifelong Democratic voter, I will vote in Virginia’s Democratic primary. However, I don’t know who to vote for, as all the candidates are mum on the most important issue facing us — whether our bodies are fundamentally the property of the state or are our own.

If the government can force us to inject something of its choosing into our bodies, what can’t it force us to do? Similarly, if our government doesn’t prohibit private businesses from discrimination on such basis while it enforces business restrictions, then it is merely legislating our health-care choices by proxy.

Virginia’s leaders must outlaw all uses of vaccine passports, whether by private or public entities. Democrats are historically pro-choice, understanding that reproductive health care should be a woman’s choice. Democrats must recognize that this pro-choice principle of bodily autonomy applies equally to citizens’ rights to determine their own health care.