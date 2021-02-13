 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Vaccine operation was friendly and fast
My husband received an email directing him to a COVID vaccine administration site at Seminole Square on Feb. 6. The experience was amazing.

The site was very well organized and staffed with multiple volunteers. Everyone was extremely friendly, took our temperatures and directed us to the check in stations, which were clearly marked and well organized.

Along the way, many people thanked my husband for his military service (he had his Navy ball cap on), which was very much appreciated.

The nurse who administered the shot was very friendly and did an excellent job of giving the vaccine. We were then directed to an area to wait 15 minutes to make sure that reaction to the shot before we left.

So many heartfelt thanks to University of Virginia Health for organizing this event, and many, many thanks to the volunteers who provided such a wonderful and vitally important service.

We appreciate all who contributed to this. Well done!

D. Karen Hartranft

Albemarle County

Information link: https://news.virginia.edu/content/health-district-uva-health-partnering-second-community-vaccination-site

