Opinion/Letter: Vaccine also can help halt effects of mutation

There is an obvious benefit of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. It will most likely prevent you from getting severely sick and possibly dying.
However, there appears to be a significant portion of the population that, based on unfounded fears, is determined not to be vaccinated.
Besides putting themselves at risk, they can possibly be putting at risk those of us who chose to be vaccinated. This is because viruses continually mutate. The new COVID strains are mutations.
While most mutations have no effect on the ability of the virus to infect and replicate, some mutations will. This is what we are now observing with the more infective “British” version of the virus.
Along the same lines, it is possible that the virus will mutate so it is not recognized by the immune system response that is generated by the current vaccines. The likelihood of this occurring is related to the number of times the virus replicates in each of the millions of individuals it infects. If 40% of the U.S. population (approximately 132 million people) does not get vaccinated, the virus will continue to infect and mutate in those individuals. This will increase the chance of an eventual mutation that will make the virus resistant to the antibodies generated by the existing vaccines, and we will go through in future years what we have experienced in 2020.
In other words, as the virus circulates in non-vaccinated people, the more likely it is to evolve to something worse.
Unless you enjoy life in a pandemic, let’s all get vaccinated and kill this virus off while we can.
Barry Gold
Albemarle County
