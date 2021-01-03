Opinion/Letter: Vaccine also can help halt effects of mutation

There is an obvious benefit of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. It will most likely prevent you from getting severely sick and possibly dying.

However, there appears to be a significant portion of the population that, based on unfounded fears, is determined not to be vaccinated.

Besides putting themselves at risk, they can possibly be putting at risk those of us who chose to be vaccinated. This is because viruses continually mutate. The new COVID strains are mutations.

While most mutations have no effect on the ability of the virus to infect and replicate, some mutations will. This is what we are now observing with the more infective “British” version of the virus.