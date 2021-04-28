Opinion/Letter: Vaccination: The right thing to do, the best thing to do

I have read many reports about the numbers of people who have stated that they do not intend to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. These people claim that their refusal is a purely personal choice, one that they have the right to make and one that should not concern anyone else.

As in so many similar “personal right to choose” issues, the reality is totally different. The only possible way to eliminate this virus in the shortest possible time is for every person who is medically eligible to be vaccinated. Everyone should make the vaccination commitment and follow through on that commitment as quickly as possible.

The COVID-19 virus has caused a huge loss of life all over the world, huge economic and social disruption all over the world. If we cannot convince a large majority of the population to be vaccinated, the deaths will continue to increase and, as time goes on, the virus will continue to mutate — and, like the flu virus, it will become impossible to eliminate it completely.

I made the commitment to vaccinate and obtained an appointment at the J.C. Penney vaccination station, for a Monday evening procedure. From the time I entered the facility, had the procedure (a tiny pinprick), sat for 10 minutes to ensure there were no adverse side effects and then left the building, it took exactly 30 minutes.