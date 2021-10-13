Opinion/Letter: Vaccination saves lives; choose wisely

I am incredulous when I hear people alleging that COVID-19 mortality data are contrived.
I also hear from my physician colleagues caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units. Our physician and nurse heroes suffer with the unvaccinated patients who die from COVID-19, and their families suffer the heartaches of grief, lost dreams and dashed hopes.
Ask yourself how many persons you know with a family member or acquaintance who has died from COVID-19. Now ask the same question for influenza.
One of three persons in the U.S. age 18 and over remains unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. ICUs are again filling up with unvaccinated patients fighting for their lives.
Three vaccines are readily available in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They work. The incidence of serious adverse effects from the vaccines is very low, but they can occur, including death.
No COVID-19 vaccine contains fetal cells. However, J&J used a fetal cell culture established four decades or more ago for the design and development of its vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna used similar long-term fetal cell cultures, but only to do confirmatory testing of their vaccines once developed. Fetal cells lines were not used in design and development. While some Protestant leaders have indicated this should not disqualify the vaccines, and while Pope Francis has endorsed vaccination as “an act of love,” every person must continue to have religious freedom to decide if he or she can take the vaccine.
Vaccines are not without risk — they never have been. They are given to reduce the much larger risk of the disease they prevent. There is risk in everything we do.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in 2020, there were 847 motor vehicle fatalities in Virginia. Yet we are undeterred in driving.
People who are unvaccinated should again examine the data and discuss with the issue with their physician and pastor, priest or rabbi. It should be your choice. I strongly oppose governmental mandates for vaccination.
But take care in your decision. Your life or the life of someone you love may depend on it.
C. Edward Rose Jr.
Albemarle County
