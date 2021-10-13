Opinion/Letter: Vaccination saves lives; choose wisely

I am incredulous when I hear people alleging that COVID-19 mortality data are contrived.

I also hear from my physician colleagues caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units. Our physician and nurse heroes suffer with the unvaccinated patients who die from COVID-19, and their families suffer the heartaches of grief, lost dreams and dashed hopes.

Ask yourself how many persons you know with a family member or acquaintance who has died from COVID-19. Now ask the same question for influenza.

One of three persons in the U.S. age 18 and over remains unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. ICUs are again filling up with unvaccinated patients fighting for their lives.

Three vaccines are readily available in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They work. The incidence of serious adverse effects from the vaccines is very low, but they can occur, including death.