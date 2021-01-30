Opinion/Letter: Vaccination process goes smoothly; thanks

Kudos to the Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health on their vaccine rollout.

Upon receiving notice from BRHD, I made an online appointment on the UVa VaxTrax website. Upon arrival at UVa Health, I made my way through the hospital labyrinth to check in at the vaccination site. There were only about 10 others waiting in line.

After a five-minute wait, I entered the clinic, where 12 stations were staffed to administer the vaccine doses. After the shot, I was told to wait for 15 minutes to make sure there were no worrisome after-effects.

After making my way back through the hospital maze, with the directional help of friendly staff, I managed to find my car and drive home.

My experience was such a contrast to the vaccine chaos I see occurring in other states. I thank BRHD and UVa Health for their kind support getting us through this terrible plague.

Gary Powell

Albemarle County