Opinion/Letter: Va. health education should add environment

As a member of Albemarle High School’s graduating class of 2020, the demands of COVID-19 are nothing new to me. I “attended” school last spring, “walked” at graduation, and “went” to senior prom (in my backyard).

The coronavirus crisis threw everyone for a loop because of the suddenness and seriousness of the threat. There is, however, another serious issue looming over our collective future that has existed for decades.

Declining environmental conditions and climate change are an impending threat to the health of the youth and the community as a whole. Wildfires, unprecedented storms, conditions that could lead to mass extinctions, and the declining health of the Chesapeake Bay have become the background music of our unsustainable lives.

Despite the real threats, the Virginia state curriculum, while properly stressing nutrition and physical health, has forgotten the connection between personal health and the health of the natural world. For example, the most recent health class curriculum for the state of Virginia mentions “nutrition” 56 times, but only mentions “sustainable” (in relation to energy) once.