Opinion/Letter: Va. health education should add environment

As a member of Albemarle High School’s graduating class of 2020, the demands of COVID-19 are nothing new to me. I “attended” school last spring, “walked” at graduation, and “went” to senior prom (in my backyard).
The coronavirus crisis threw everyone for a loop because of the suddenness and seriousness of the threat. There is, however, another serious issue looming over our collective future that has existed for decades.
Declining environmental conditions and climate change are an impending threat to the health of the youth and the community as a whole. Wildfires, unprecedented storms, conditions that could lead to mass extinctions, and the declining health of the Chesapeake Bay have become the background music of our unsustainable lives.
Despite the real threats, the Virginia state curriculum, while properly stressing nutrition and physical health, has forgotten the connection between personal health and the health of the natural world. For example, the most recent health class curriculum for the state of Virginia mentions “nutrition” 56 times, but only mentions “sustainable” (in relation to energy) once.
By disconnecting the human health from the environment, we lose the opportunities to see linkage between our fate and the fate of the planet. Creating a generation of sustainable thinkers is crucial in achieving a balance in nature.
Likewise, it is equally important to see the relationship between our current health crisis and the causes of global environmental decline. The same unsustainable international systems that spread COVID-19 around the globe are responsible for climate change and environmental devastation.
Furthermore, the global shutdowns and slowdowns in response to COVID-19 have brought the international economic system to a screeching halt, reduced travel, and increased our reliance on technology, but have also led to the largest reduction in carbon emissions in recent history, providing a blue sky in Beijing and clear water in Venice.
Our environmental challenges and health challenges are linked, as are our fates. True sustainability education can help make that connection. The Virginia Department of Education needs to include a curriculum that teaches students about environmental sustainability, climate change, and human health, metaphorically planting a seed that will grow into a global citizen of action.
Charlie Cross
Albemarle County
