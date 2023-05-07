I just recently attended my first University of Virginia baseball game to watch former classmates of my son who play for both UVa and the opposing team, and was ashamed of and disappointed by the UVa fans.

These boys work hard not only to make the team but maintain high academic standards and deserve support and encouragement at their games, not abuse and jeers. The proud parents who are present to see their kids play deserve to not hear horrible things being shouted at their kids, their kid’s coach or their teammates.

I have traveled to many sporting events throughout the years and I have never ever been so disgusted by the behavior of some of the fans (not students) at the events. The Charlottesville and UVa community should work harder to be better. If you see or hear someone yelling obscenities and personal insults to the players please let them know that it’s unacceptable, these kids deserve better. Go Hoos!

Carrie Langsam

Arlington