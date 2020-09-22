Opinion/Letter: UVa joins equity, diversity parade

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A front-page story in the Sept. 12 Daily Progress (“UVa board votes to support changes to seek racial equity”) confirms that the University of Virginia, under President James Ryan’s progressive leadership, has officially jumped on the diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI — bandwagon, big-time.

On Sept. 11, the Board of Visitors voted unanimously (would dissent be tolerated?) to adopt a package of six resolutions that percolated up from the university’s Racial Equity Task Force. Among the resolutions was support for 11 recommendations to promote racial equity in the student body, faculty, and other aspects of the university community, including doubling the number of faculty from underrepresented groups in 10 years.

That doubling may be easier said than done. With hundreds of other colleges and universities across the country under similar pressure to increase faculty diversity, where will all the qualified candidates come from? Faculty diversity has been a “thing” for some time now, and the candidate pool may be seriously depleted. With so many schools struggling to meet their diversity quotas — er, goals — should we not worry about relaxation of standards?