Opinion/Letter: UVa joins equity, diversity parade

A front-page story in the Sept. 12 Daily Progress (“UVa board votes to support changes to seek racial equity”) confirms that the University of Virginia, under President James Ryan’s progressive leadership, has officially jumped on the diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI — bandwagon, big-time.
On Sept. 11, the Board of Visitors voted unanimously (would dissent be tolerated?) to adopt a package of six resolutions that percolated up from the university’s Racial Equity Task Force. Among the resolutions was support for 11 recommendations to promote racial equity in the student body, faculty, and other aspects of the university community, including doubling the number of faculty from underrepresented groups in 10 years.
That doubling may be easier said than done. With hundreds of other colleges and universities across the country under similar pressure to increase faculty diversity, where will all the qualified candidates come from? Faculty diversity has been a “thing” for some time now, and the candidate pool may be seriously depleted. With so many schools struggling to meet their diversity quotas — er, goals — should we not worry about relaxation of standards?
One thing is certain: With demand outstripping supply, qualified minorities should be in the catbird seat economically — as should the search firms that will be hired to find them.
Commenting on the board’s action, President Ryan said: “This moment offers us a unique opportunity to take action that will leave a lasting and positive impact on the university we all love.”
UVa Provost Liz Magill said: “Embracing and pursuing these goals — but more importantly, achieving them — will improve the quality of the experience and the value of the education provided at the university.”
We’ll see. I will take seriously Ryan’s and Magill’s implied concern for the academic, social and economic well-being of minority students when I learn of their full-throated support for school choice in primary and secondary education.
For hard-core secularists in academia and elsewhere, ardently embracing the DEI cause, with its underlying penitential vibe, may help to fill the void left by their disdain for religious practice. Ironically, the Latin word “dei” translates in English to “gods.”
Thomas J. Laux
Albemarle County
