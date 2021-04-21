Opinion/Letter: UVa, Dominion make environmental gains

We write to respond to the letter to the editor of April 12 regarding the service of Bob Blue, CEO of Dominion Energy, on the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors (“Dominion chief's place on UVa board decried,” The Daily Progress).

During Mr. Blue’s tenure on the board, the university continues to be a leader in higher education in executing so successfully its ambitious, environmental sustainability goals.

In fact, in December 2019, the Board of Visitors, with his strong support, took aggressive steps when it approved the 2020-2030 Sustainability Plan that calls for the university to be carbon neutral by 2030 and fossil-fuel free by 2050. A complete list of those Sustainability initiatives and achievements can be found at https://sustainability.virginia.edu/about-us/plans-progress.