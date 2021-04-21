Opinion/Letter: UVa, Dominion make environmental gains

We write to respond to the letter to the editor of April 12 regarding the service of Bob Blue, CEO of Dominion Energy, on the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors (“Dominion chief's place on UVa board decried,” The Daily Progress).
During Mr. Blue’s tenure on the board, the university continues to be a leader in higher education in executing so successfully its ambitious, environmental sustainability goals.
In fact, in December 2019, the Board of Visitors, with his strong support, took aggressive steps when it approved the 2020-2030 Sustainability Plan that calls for the university to be carbon neutral by 2030 and fossil-fuel free by 2050. A complete list of those Sustainability initiatives and achievements can be found at https://sustainability.virginia.edu/about-us/plans-progress.
Moreover, it has been under Mr. Blue’s leadership that Dominion Energy, in addition to announcing plans to build the largest offshore wind farm in the United States, reached agreements with UVa to provide it with 32 megawatts of electricity from two solar projects, offsetting one-fifth of the school’s entire electric demand and helping UVa reach its sustainability targets. Those agreements will prove highly beneficial to the university and the community for many years to come, and we have Mr. Blue to thank for the strategic role he played in that partnership.
As chair of the board’s finance committee, Mr. Blue has repeatedly proven himself to be a valuable contributor to the success of the university.
James. B. Murray Jr.
Albemarle County
Whittington W. Clement
Richmond
Frank M. Conner III
Alexandria
James. B. Murray Jr. is rector of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, Whittington W. Clement is vice rector, and Frank M. Conner III is former rector and current board member.
Information links:
https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/energy/531473-dominion-files-plans-for-largest-offshore-wind-project
https://news.virginia.edu/content/uva-darden-dominion-virginia-power-launch-ambitious-solar-partnership