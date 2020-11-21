Opinion/Letter: UVa did excellent job keeping lid on COVID

As an older person who lives in the Charlottesville area, I would like to congratulate the University of Virginia, both its staff and especially the students, for the great job they have done to keep our community safe from COVID-19, notwithstanding a few problems.
I must admit that I was skeptical it could be done.
The checking of dormitory wastewater was a brilliant idea and helped a great deal.
Thank you for taking this pandemic seriously, and we hope to see you back in the spring.
Ellen Hawkins
Albemarle County
