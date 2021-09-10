Opinion/Letter: UVa COVID policies seem inconsistent

UVa COVID policies seem inconsistent

UVa Health is mandating that all employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Likewise, University of Virginia students are required to be vaccinated in order to attend college this year.

So exactly why was there a football game at Scott Stadium on Sept. 4 with over 42,000 fans in attendance, many of whom were unmasked? Looking at pictures posted of the game, I didn’t see masks on attendees. I didn’t see people carefully spaced out on the bleachers. I didn’t hear about vaccination requirements.

These people didn’t just come to the game, then leave Charlottesville.

Many spent the night in local motels or with friends. I imagine each person ate at least one meal in a local restaurant. Many probably went to a bar. Many probably went shopping, and you know they stopped for gas somewhere.

UVa has allowed the Charlottesville area to be exposed to an untold number of potential COVID carriers. Perhaps this is part of the plan for our country to reach “herd immunity”?

And UVa is saying one thing to students and health employees but something else to football patrons.