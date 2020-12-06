Opinion/Letter: UVa anthem kneeling is counterproductive

A word of counsel to the University of Virginia’s national anthem kneelers (The Daily Progress, Dec. 3) from a middle-class, retired, white, male UVa sports fan and unity ally:

Until you can stand with me united in respect for the national anthem, and for our country and the fundamental principles that the anthem represents, I cannot kneel with you united about anything, unless it’s to kneel with you united in prayer.

You see, many of us citizens already live our lives under the fundamental proposition that we are all created equal and that we are all entitled to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, equal justice under the law, and equal standing in society. We’re already on your side. Yet you’ve chosen to disrespect us and poke your collective finger into our eyes with your anthem-kneeling protest.

Yes, freedom of expression is your constitutional right. But it does not make you immune from whatever consequences that might follow. Controversial words and actions often have the opposite effect of what was originally intended in good faith.