Opinion/Letter: USPS must work properly
Opinion/Letter: USPS must work properly

I'd like to know why our postal system has to make money to be a viable part of our lives. No other part of our government is any less of a drain on our national budget, is it?

Our mail has slowed to a crawl, making me worry whether my bills are getting paid.

It may be dangerous for me as an old man to go to the polls to vote, but I'd sooner die than take a chance that my vote against Donald Trump won't be counted.

Conrad R. DeHaven

Charlottesville

