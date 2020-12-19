Opinion/Letter: Unrestricted church services give wrong message

The Daily Progress reported (Dec. 4 online, Dec. 5 in print) that four people filed suit in Madison County contending that churches were being treated unfairly by being designated as “gatherings” burdened by special restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Elsewhere, it also was reported that plaintiff Brian Hermsmeier, an ordained pastor, said, “I believe it is God’s command to gather together. Hebrews 10:25 says to not forsake gathering as a church.”
I'm not so sure that the verse is a commandment to hold or participate in Sunday morning worship services irrespective of the circumstances. Many churches, for example, experience snow days when services are cancelled simply to make sure that people don't feel any obligation to attend or die trying. Indeed, “church services,” as such, are not mentioned in the verse.
If, as the verse suggests, the concern is that the faithful ought to gather to exhort one another in furthering love and good deeds, the Bible says that a gathering of two or three is sufficient.
By focusing on Sunday services, how can a church argue it keeps the Sabbath holy while unnecessarily subjecting its neighbors to a deadly infection? By not taking (and not encouraging its neighbors to take) every imaginable precaution (especially including staying home) irrespective of what others may be permitted to do, the plaintiffs are asking for the right to put people at a higher risk of infection than would otherwise be allowed. That is a strange way to love your neighbor.
The plaintiffs speak about the allegedly unequal way churches are treated — as if the obligation to think of the neighbor first is conditioned on “fairness.” Were that the case, the familiar Bible story would have been about the Fair Samaritan who, upon seeing the man lying naked and beaten beside the road, said, “I would stop, but it’s not fair that I alone should have to pay for his health care, clothing, food and shelter.” But the Good Samaritan did stop; the obligation for neighborliness is unconditional.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County
