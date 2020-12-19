Opinion/Letter: Unrestricted church services give wrong message

The Daily Progress reported (Dec. 4 online, Dec. 5 in print) that four people filed suit in Madison County contending that churches were being treated unfairly by being designated as “gatherings” burdened by special restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, it also was reported that plaintiff Brian Hermsmeier, an ordained pastor, said, “I believe it is God’s command to gather together. Hebrews 10:25 says to not forsake gathering as a church.”

I'm not so sure that the verse is a commandment to hold or participate in Sunday morning worship services irrespective of the circumstances. Many churches, for example, experience snow days when services are cancelled simply to make sure that people don't feel any obligation to attend or die trying. Indeed, “church services,” as such, are not mentioned in the verse.

If, as the verse suggests, the concern is that the faithful ought to gather to exhort one another in furthering love and good deeds, the Bible says that a gathering of two or three is sufficient.