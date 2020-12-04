Opinion/Letter: University should not be promoting beer

Anyone who knows me knows that I enjoy drinking beer. I am not a prohibitionist. But I strongly oppose a state university having an official beer.

I refer to the "Fightin' Hokies Lager" being developed by Virginia Tech in collaboration with a Richmond commercial brewery (The Daily Progress, Dec. 2).

They argue that this is in the spirit of a land-grant university and will provide training and potential jobs for students in the beer industry. That part may be true, but it avoids entirely the issue of the intended consumers of the primary product: college students.

Drinking is a serious problem on college campuses, and having the university actually endorse a beer with its school mascot will, if anything, exacerbate the problem.

And for what? Money! And at what cost? Lives!

I appeal to parents and taxpayers to block this irresponsible collaboration.

Bruce Grant

Albemarle County