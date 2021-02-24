Opinion/Letter: UN report must spur action to aid climate

Re: “UN: World needs huge changes,” The Daily Progress, Feb. 19 (print date):

Responding to a recently completed UN report titled “Making Peace with Nature,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this year is a “make-it or break-it year” for action on climate. “We are “close to the point of no return,” he said.

This frightening news might make one feel helpless; what can one person do in the face of such a huge, serious challenge?

News flash! There are actions we can take as individuals that can make a difference.

We can call, email, or text our federal lawmakers (Congressman Bob Good, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Mark Warner) and urge them to support legislation that will put a price on carbon emissions, as called for in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If passed, the EICDA would put a fee on fossil fuels; the collected revenue would be returned to the American people.

Supporters believe it to be an effective, durable, and equitable solution to climate change caused by carbon pollution.

Don’t just wring your hands in despair; use them to take action.

Ellie Syverud

Albemarle County