Opinion/Letter: U.S. Postal Service remains atrocious

On June 1, I received two credit card statements that were due to be paid on June 3. I didn't dare mail a check, so I paid by phone. I also received two first class letters from Falls Church that were postmarked May 7.

Previously, we had received a parcel shipped from Verona by Priority 1 that should have arrived on May 1. It finally arrived 13 days after shipment. It took six days for the parcel to reach Richmond, where it sat for another six days before leaving for Charlottesville.

We citizens deserve better. Either fix the U.S. Postal Service or sell off the assets to a private company that can provide better service.

As for me, I will switch to on-line invoicing and payments for the future. The USPS can continue to run its trucks around the routes, delivering junk mail and ads for sales that have already ended!

Floyd Artrip

Albemarle County