Opinion/Letter: U.S. needs a spending amendment

U.S. needs a spending amendment

In Virginia, 400 years ago, the first democratically elected legislative assembly was held in Jamestown. This fledgling democracy was the stepping stone to the development of democratic principles granted to every American as outlined in our Constitution.

Over the course of our history, amendments to the U.S. Constitution, supported by citizen activism at the state level, have played a critical role in expanding civil rights to all citizens, irrespective of their sex, color, or religion. These amendments have led to the abolishment of slavery and increased access to citizenship and voting rights.

Our struggle for equal representation is not over. In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling held that, in the exercise of free speech, unions and corporations could spend funds on “electioneering communications” to influence political elections. This ruling effectively stripped the Congress’ and the states’ abilities to limit election spending. Opening the door to corporate and private special-interest spending has drowned out the voices of our citizens in our election process.