Opinion/Letter: U.S. must end chaos, escape rabbit hole

I learned something recently that most people learned as children. At our senior living community, I saw the movie “Alice in Wonderland.” I had never read it, only heard snatches of the story here and there.

I had often heard the expression about going down a rabbit hole. The movie provided me with a whole new understanding of that expression. You may recall that Alice followed the rabbit down the rabbit hole into the chaos of Wonderland, where she encountered the Mad Hatter; the Cheshire Cat; the cuddly dog and the ferocious dog, whose names I can’t remember; and others — until she finally settled the chaos and climbed back out of the hole.

The movie makes me realize that, in the country we love, we have been led collectively down the rabbit hole into chaos by President Trump for the past four years. I’m hoping so much that we can climb back out of the hole during the coming four years the same way Alice did.

Albert B. Reynolds

Albemarle County