Opinion/Letter: U.S. lashed out, hurt many across globe

It’s difficult to criticize the way a society grieves. In discussing the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, there has been much talk of our collective national trauma. Americans are still understandably raw about such a terrible event; there is a lot of hurt to sort through. Grief is a necessary and justified response. Lashing out is not.

I think now, with 20 years of hindsight, it’s time to look back at the way we as a nation lashed out.

I’ll leave aside the issue of the domestic surveillance and curtailing of civil liberties that ensued after 9/11 and focus on our military actions abroad.

First, we invaded Afghanistan. A Gallup poll on Nov. 1, 2001, found that 80% of Americans “favor the use of ground troops in Afghanistan.”

Then, we invaded Iraq. Another Gallup poll, this one on March 24, 2003, showed that 72% of Americans “favor[ed] the war against Iraq.”