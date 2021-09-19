Opinion/Letter: U.S. lashed out, hurt many across globe

It’s difficult to criticize the way a society grieves. In discussing the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, there has been much talk of our collective national trauma. Americans are still understandably raw about such a terrible event; there is a lot of hurt to sort through. Grief is a necessary and justified response. Lashing out is not.
I think now, with 20 years of hindsight, it’s time to look back at the way we as a nation lashed out.
I’ll leave aside the issue of the domestic surveillance and curtailing of civil liberties that ensued after 9/11 and focus on our military actions abroad.
First, we invaded Afghanistan. A Gallup poll on Nov. 1, 2001, found that 80% of Americans “favor the use of ground troops in Afghanistan.”
Then, we invaded Iraq. Another Gallup poll, this one on March 24, 2003, showed that 72% of Americans “favor[ed] the war against Iraq.”
Brown University’s “Costs of War” project lists 929,000 as the upper bound of what it calls “direct war deaths” in the post-9/11 wars. This includes our military, allies and opposition fighters in places from Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan to Yemen, Somalia and Syria.
I want to focus on civilian deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq. According to The Associated Press, 47,245 Afghan civilians were killed. In Iraq, according to another source, between 185,869 and 209,012 civilians were killed. Even if we accept the lower figure of Iraqi civilian deaths, that means over 200,000 innocent people perished in wars we started.
One of our final acts leaving Afghanistan was to launch a drone strike against a suspected bomber. The New York Times reports that we appear to have instead killed an aid worker. Ten civilians died, including seven children. It’s the perfect microcosm of the entire “War on Terror.”
Marking the anniversary of 9/11 and mourning those lost was important. But I do think we also must have a thorough moral reckoning with what we as a nation allowed to happen in our names in the aftermath. We need to have this reckoning so it never happens again, and innocent people do not suffer the next time we grieve.
Andrew Levisay
Albemarle County
