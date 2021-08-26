Opinion/Letter: U.S. evacuation effort has been admirable

It is rich to hear so many Monday-morning quarterbacks talk about how President Biden screwed up in Afghanistan. Where were they in the past 18 months since the U.S. negotiated the Doha, Qatar, agreement with the Taliban?

It is also interesting to see the comparisons to Vietnam. Here is where that comparison falls flat.

The interval between the last U.S. troops leaving Vietnam (March 29, 1973) and the fall of Saigon (April 30, 1975) was two years. In Afghanistan, Kabul fell 40 days after U.S. troops left Bagram Air Base (July 6 and Aug. 15, respectively).

Instead of the chorus of those with 20-20 hindsight, it would be nice to read about what an amazing job our military is doing getting people out of Kabul. We have controlled the airport while surrounded by a hostile, well-armed enemy without, to my knowledge, losing a single soldier. In the first week, we evacuated 30,300 people. Our keeping the airport open has also allowed other countries as disparate as Germany, India, and Romania to evacuate their people. We continue to move thousands out of harm’s way.