Opinion/Letter: U.S. declines in stature

U.S. declines in stature
Back in the 1960s, I lived in London, England, and was employed my IBM. Our biggest challenge at that time was trying to teach newly recruited trainee programmers each year. To supplement the shortage of qualified programming instructors, we sent a call for help to IBM in the U.S.
A couple of years later, I quit IBM, married one of the two instructors loaned to us from the U.S. and started a new career.
About five years later, my wife announced that her mother was planning to retire to the West Coast of Florida and asked if I would be OK in emigrating to the U.S. I had great respect for the American people, their business acumen and their political system, and since Great Britain had, for years, been declining into the morass of socialism, it was a very easy decision to make. We arrived in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1974 and have lived in the U.S. ever since.
However, since the whole family hated Florida (my mother-in-law had died by this time), we started a search for a new place to call home and finally settled in the Charlottesville area in 1982. We have lived here ever since.
In the last few years, as I have watched what I consider to be the steady decline of the U.S. culture, political system and standards of civil behavior. What is currently happening in the U.S. today closely mirrors the situation in the U.K. when I chose to escape 60 years ago. If I were faced with a similar choice today, I would probably elect to take my family to Australia or New Zealand.
Intelligent people should only hope and pray that the Biden-Harris team is not elected in November. If they are, it will be downhill for the U.S. population from 2021 onward.
Ben C. Foster
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
