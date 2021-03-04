Opinion/Letter: Trying again to rein in military use of force

I write in response to the letter to the editor “Nation must eliminate temptation to more war” (The Daily Progress, Feb. 27).

I agree with the author’s argument that “the 2002 AUMF’s mission was declared accomplished in 2011” and “it has no legitimate governance over ongoing military operations.”

Accordingly, on March 3, I re-introduced a bill I had sponsored in 2019 to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force, which was passed ahead of the 2003 Iraq invasion, as well as the 1991 AUMF, which authorized the Gulf War. Neither of these authorizations has a legitimate purpose anymore, so it’s important for Congress to repeal them to prevent their abuse.

I thank the letter writer for her interest in this subject and hope she and the many other Virginians who support our Constitution’s balance of war powers can celebrate the repeal of the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs very soon.

Sen. Tim Kaine

Richmond