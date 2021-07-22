Opinion/Letter: Truth, not patriotism, better for education

I was trying to be sympathetic with the letter to the editor “Our national quest for freedom persists,” The Daily Progress, July 15 — until I got to the part that stated “…our youth have lost hope because of the hopelessness they are taught to feel about their homeland.”

I backed up a sentence and read (this time with context) that the alleged hopelessness was the consequence of our youth not having had a “patriotic education” but rather, allegedly, one actually rooted in “hate, and tearing down.”

Thomas Jefferson, for example, championed our inalienable rights of life and liberty, but we also should know about Jefferson’s own perpetuation of the enslavement of certain of his own children, which is wildly inconsistent with the right to liberty.

“A patriotic education”? No. We need truthful education, consisting of the whole truth and nothing but the truth — warts and all. Anything less is mere myth. Our youth can — and do — handle the truth. It’s the adults who seem to be having the problem.

Robert E. Little Jr.

Albemarle County