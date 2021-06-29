Opinion/Letter: Truth must be told on cruelties to Blacks

“Cruel race practices” rather than “critical race theory” or “cultural race theory” is the correct terminology for the cruel treatment enslaved Africans and their descendants have experienced for more than 500 years in the lands of the indigenous peoples of North America that Europeans invaded.

In the 21st century, Americans of African descent have greater power than in past centuries. And more Americans, especially young Americans of other races and ethnicities, are joining with them in condemning their owns ancestors for their cruel and inhumane treatment of Americans of African descent. They are demanding that the truth be told, in schools and beyond schools, about the cruelties white people practiced on them. These include slavery, legal segregation, Jim Crow, lynching, disfranchisement and the legacy of systemic racism that continues to exists, accounting for inequities in economics, education and health for Americans of African descent.

Every American has a right to know the truth about the history of race in America, which has been propelled by the doctrine of white supremacy embraced by people of European descent, and which began in Virginia in 1619 when kidnapped Africans were enslaved and brought here.