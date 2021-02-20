Opinion/Letter: Trump's impeachment, king's trial compared

Trump’s impeachment, king’s trial compared
Comparing the trials of King Charles I of England and ex-President Trump, which occurred almost 400 years apart, reveals unsettling comparisons.
Both trials ended in a matter of days, with the outcomes a foregone conclusion. Thousands of troops encircled the cities of London and Washington, portraying grandiose show trials for the world to behold.
Both men rejected the legitimacy of the charges against them. Charles refused to enter a plea and would not participate in any way in the proceedings. Trump’s attorneys took minimal time presenting their case, simply pointing out the charges were plainly unconstitutional against citizen Trump.
Charles was found guilty of treason. He was summarily executed by beheading on Jan. 30, 1649.
Although Trump was acquitted of the charges of “inciting an insurrection,” to consider this verdict a comprehensive exoneration for Trump is clearly misguided.
Amazingly, though, if both men had followed a path of cool moderation characterized by a breadth of judgment, a real victory was at their fingertips.
Charles, even after his defeat in the first Civil War (1642-1646), still had strong support among the English people, Parliament, and the army. Charles had a real likelihood to continue to reign as king of England, if only he had accepted a reduction of his previous powers. Charles absolutely refused, started a second Civil War (1648-1649), and was once again defeated.
Trump, after his defeat by Joe Biden in the presidential election, also had a path to continue to wield genuine power. Capitalizing on the support of more than 74 million voters, continuing to act as a kingmaker in the Republican Party, starting up private businesses again to increase his already substantial wealth — all were in his grasp.
After defeat, in the quietude of his thoughts, Trump needed to accept that overturning the results was next to impossible.
He did owe it to his millions of supporters to challenge the election results. However, a prudent and measured challenge led by professional attorneys with clear instructions to end all legal challenges by mid-December was the coherent strategy to pursue. But Trump, the man, was simply incapable of allowing his passions to be subservient to reason. The incomprehensible and self-destructive strategy that was implemented, ending with the Capitol riots on
Jan. 6, turned that glorious future to rubble.
At least President Trump literally kept his head.
David Schmookler
Nelson County
