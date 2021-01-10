Opinion/Letter: Trump won't give up his version of 'truth'

Trump won’t give up his version of ‘truth’

Thousands upon thousands of lies have emanated from Donald Trump’s mouth since he became president. “Truth” is a utilitarian concept for him. It has no objective meaning.

Under this scenario, the truth is whatever you need it to be to achieve your own ends. And if you emphatically repeat the same lies over and over, people will believe them — as we see with his millions of followers who accept Trump as their source of real news, and anything that runs counter to his narrative as fake news.

It’s only recently — as Trump fervently embraces the wildest conspiracy theories, all easily and already discredited by election officials (including Republicans!) about how the election was stolen from him — that I’ve come to realize that Trump’s axiom cuts both ways.

If someone else presents a narrative that supports what Trump wants and needs, of course he will believe it, no matter how outlandish it is. It would never occur to him to fact-check it, because truth is not based on facts.