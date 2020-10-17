Opinion/Letter: Trump wins points by keeping his promises

We are heading into one of the most unusual elections in my lifetime, and I have been around since Calvin Coolidge was president. Normally, the campaigns are centered on what each candidate promises to do if elected, and the public votes accordingly.

Unfortunately, four years ago we had a presidential election result that turned this nation into a well-groomed hate machine. It seems not only that the losing party has been unable to overcome it, but also that the liberal news media, both in print and over the air waves, are providing the communications necessary to keep this hatred growing.

I have never been a fan of Donald Trump, the man. However, since he has been president, I have become a solid supporter of Donald Trump, the president.

There is one very important reason for this difference. President Trump has done virtually everything he promised to do. Most of what he has not done is because of being hamstrung by a vindictive Congress.

However, he still turns me off with his super-sized ego, although I find that far less objectionable than the lies a normal politician might tell me about all the things he or she will do if elected, but never does.