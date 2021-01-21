Opinion/Letter: Trump should have been ousted a year ago

A year ago, some Republican leaders made a serious mistake. There were reasons Donald Trump deserved to be impeached in 2019-20 — and the most important is that he was probably mentally ill.

But they protected him because he was a conservative.

Now his apparent mental illness gets worse and worse. A smart liar knows when it is in his best interest to stop. Trump does not know that.

We will not make real progress in our society until we get Trump Republicans out of office and keep them out.

I am a liberal Republican. But I would vote for any Democrat before I would vote for Trump. The country is more important than any political party.

Our society has been moving forward for some time, because we must fight climate change and racism and get ready for artificial intelligence.

Remember, artificial intelligence is better than no intelligence at all.

Al Crabb

Charlottesville