Opinion/Letter: Trump raising money, but read the fine print

Donald Trump will be recognized in history as one of the greatest con men of all time.

According to The Washington Post, Trump has raised more than $207 million post-election from mostly small donors with a barrage of about 500 fundraising emails making a myriad of baseless claims about the election.

The donations are purportedly being solicited for his Official Election Defense Fund, an account that doesn’t even exist. The fine print makes it clear that most of the funds will not go to election defense, but rather to the Trump Make America Great Committee and the Republican National Committee, which in turn makes money available to Trump’s new Save America leadership PAC. Money handed to the PAC could be used for almost anything, including Trump’s personal expenses.

Trump could live on this money like a king the rest of his life on this money. He also will have it to dole out as campaign contributions to those Republicans who will show him fealty and loyalty without moral reservation.

And most of this money comes from small donors who “believe” in him, just like the rural people in the 1800s who bought hope in a bottle from traveling snake oil salesmen.