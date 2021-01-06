 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Trump proves to be serious danger to U.S.
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Trump proves to be serious danger to U.S.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am ashamed of the people of the United States for falling for the rhetoric of a president going mad. He needs to be removed before he does any more damage to our country.

He is a bigger threat to our way of life than Hitler was.

Donald Trump thinks he is a king and wants absolute control over the country. He cannot accept that he lost the election.

As a veteran I am disgusted with him and our citizenry for the outlandish storming of the U.S. Capitol.

He lost, so let’s move on.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert